Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How nature responds to oil spills

Researchers investigate how nature helps clean up humans' messes
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers investigate how nature helps clean up humans’ messes.

Crude oil is a product of nature because it’s made from the remnants of plants and animals eons ago, but humans tend to spill a lot of it at once. Brad shows you how nature responded after a disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Plus, Brad has a “you heard it here first” report about shark attacks.

You can watch Brad’s previous report about shark attacks and lunar cycles below:

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Dezman Ellis
Fox River Mall shooter’s attorney withdraws from case
De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Drinking water
INTERVIEW: Regulating “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, in Wisconsin
The Dollar General store in Freedom was robbed February 16, 2022
Outagamie County releases video of Dollar General robbery
A local hardware store is selling fewer snow blowers, ice melt, and shovels because of the mild...
Slow business for snow business
With modifications, many businesses reopened in the spring of 2020 to help ease the financial...
Assembly passes bill limiting powers to close select businesses