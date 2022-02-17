Two-time heart attack survivor credits cardiac rehab with recovery help

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - As we near the end of American Heart Month, one woman in Manitowoc wants to remind everyone to take care of their heart every week.



According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, causing 1 in 3 each year.



58-year-old Bonnie Weber beat the odds twice after surviving two heart attacks since 2018. Her first heart attack required triple bypass surgery.



“I was scheduled for open-heart surgery and went in on a Thursday for that and came home on a Monday and then wonderful Matt calls me and he goes, “Hey, Bonnie, this is Matt from cardiac rehab and we need to get you in for rehabilitation”,” said Weber.



Matt Davel is an exercise physiologist at Aurora Medical Center in Manitowoc who helps cardiac patients get back on their feet after a procedure.



“We assist the patients in cardiopulmonary rehab. We supervise them as they exercise, monitoring heart rates, blood pressures and heart rhythms,” said Davel. “Our primary focuses are aerobic, we have treadmills, bikes, steppers, anything that elevates the heart rate and keeps it up. "



Weber finished the program and went back to her hobbies of gardening, motorcycling and hanging out with her grandchildren.



Weber then suffered another heart attack.



“It was stress cardiomyopathy or they also call it broken heart syndrome,” said Weber. “Matt was here to support me emotionally, because I told him I don’t understand this one. I did everything like I was supposed to. I had my heart rebuilt. I’m supposed to be able to go 100,000 miles yet, but it just doesn’t work that way for me.”



Weber went back to cardiac rehab a second time.



“The rehab here was what I needed. And like I said, not only for me mentally, but it helped me deal with how to explain this to my family and how to work with them because this doesn’t just happen to you. It’s your family and your friends,” said Weber.



Keeping her family informed is important as she said heart disease runs in her family. Both her parents and brother had open-heart surgery.



“Our daughters are aware of it. My parents had it in their late 70s. I had it in my late 50s. They’re in their 30s. So they’re very aware of that, you know, even though I had it in my 50s It doesn’t mean that you can’t have it at a young age,” said Weber.



“Nobody ever expects to be in this room ... but as long as you put in the work, it should turn out okay. And it certainly did for Bonnie,” said Davel. “We hope that we only see her socially from now on.”



Weber plans to continue eating healthy, working out and putting one foot ahead of the other because she will have another grandson that can walk soon.



“I want to be crawling on the floor with him playing with his toys, you know carrying them up the steps if I need to,” said Weber.



Davel said the American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of aerobic activities every week to keep your heart healthy.



Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.