Slow business for snow business

By Megan Kernan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Without much snow in Northeast Wisconsin, some businesses that rely on it have been struggling this winter.

The relatively dry winter we’ve had so far has caused headaches for businesses that need snow. What little snow cover we had, a lot was lost to a recent rain and 40-degree days.

Those working in businesses that rely on snow for income have been doing plenty of waiting around for the next snowfall. The lack of work is leaving their pockets empty.

A snowplow driver for Appleton Snow Removal says their winter revenue is down compared to past years. Drivers have had to find work elsewhere.

“I mean, it’s brutal,” Kyle Pohjola said. “There’s a lack of snow that most we’ve been able to do hours-wise is putting salt down, and that was for a mix of rain and sleet. Other than that, really haven’t been able to plow much snow at all.”

No snow also means no business for those selling snow blowers and shovels.

“We were great before. Everybody was getting prepared for the snow,” Cathy Stumpf, assistant manager at Kitz & Pfeil Ace Hardware said. “December came, we were still doing OK. Then January came and that was the end of it. It’s kind of one of those businesses, if you don’t have the weather, you can’t sell the stuff.”

Each winter, Kitz & Pfeil in Menasha typically sells snow blowers very quickly. But this time around, they’re still fully stocked.

“If we had a couple more inches of snow, we could probably get rid of a lot of our inventory. Even our shovels are not as good,” Stumpf said. “If this is the way it continues then probably our sales are done for the year and we’ll just have to wait ‘til next year.”

The struggle isn’t the same for everybody. We’re told by many snowmobile sellers and renters that business for them has been fantastic because there’s still plenty of snow up north.

As for idled plow drivers: ”Wait for snow? Do some snow dances? Other than that there’s really nothing else we can do,” Pohjola said.

