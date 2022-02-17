Advertisement

Ripon, Omro among communities to get additional funds for July storms

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced additional funding for communities hit by storms last July.

Five communities will receive an additional $123,600 of aid from reserve funds.

Omro and Ripon were among the communities impacted by severe weather on July 28, 2021. Strong straight-line winds downed trees.

Initially, the communities asked for $228,435 from the Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grant program, but funds were limited to $104,920. The DNR submitted a request to the Joint Committee on Finance for more funds to help these communities. The committee approved the additional $123,600.

The money can be used for tree repair, removal or replacement in urban areas where there has been a storm in which the governor declared a state of emergency.

