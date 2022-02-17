Advertisement

Report: Packers to hire Clements as QBs coach

Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements and defensive coordinator Dom Capers during the...
Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements and defensive coordinator Dom Capers during the Packers NFL football intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Mike Roemer | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers and the rest of the NFL world waits for a decision on Aaron Rodgers’ future, they’re set to hire a familiar face to become his position coach.

Green Bay will hire veteran offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky has since confirmed Clements accepted the job and just needs to sign a contract for the hire to become official.

Clements is no stranger to the Packers organization. He was hired as the quarterbacks coach by Mike McCarthy back in 2006, and was later promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

Rodgers and Clements worked closely together as Green Bay went on to win Super Bowl XLV, and the quarterback’s first two MVP awards.

Clements would replace now former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who left to become the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

