Outagamie County releases video of Dollar General robbery

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying the suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store.

The store in Freedom was robbed at about 9 o’clock Wednesday night. The robber, who deputies say might be a man, wore women’s clothing and a large winter coat and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber fled the store on foot. Officers were able to track their path but ultimately weren’t able to locate a suspect.

Look at the photo above and videos below released by the sheriff’s department. If you have information that could help investigators, email Sgt. Pedranzan or call (920) 832-5625.

The Dollar General in Freedom was robbed at about 9 P.M. on February 16, 2022

