Outagamie County releases video of Dollar General robbery

The Dollar General store in Freedom was robbed February 16, 2022
The Dollar General store in Freedom was robbed February 16, 2022(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying the suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store.

The store in Freedom was robbed at about 9 o’clock Wednesday night. The robber, who deputies say might be a man, wore women’s clothing and a large winter coat and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber fled the store on foot. Officers were able to track their path but ultimately weren’t able to locate a suspect.

Look at the photo above and videos below released by the sheriff’s department. If you have information that could help investigators, email Sgt. Pedranzan or call (920) 832-5625.

The Dollar General in Freedom was robbed at about 9 P.M. on February 16, 2022
Security video showing the Dollar General robber (upper right corner)
Dollar General robbery - video 1
Video of the Dollar General robber leaving
Dollar General robbery - video 2