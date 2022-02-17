Advertisement

Oshkosh Area School District taking advantage of “mental health days”

The Oshkosh Area School District designated February 17th and 18th as mental health days.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s no school Thursday or Friday for students, teachers, and staff in the Oshkosh Area School District. The district’s school board making the decision back in December to add *mental health days* to the school calendar.

Usually bustling with activity, it’s quiet and calm at every school in the Oshkosh Area School District. The electronic billboard outside of Roosevelt Elementary reminding people classes are not in session February 17th and 18th. Instead, the school board designated those as mental health days.

“January was a really difficult time. We had a lot of our teachers subbing for each other, which eats at prep time and eats at their home life and was really difficult,” says superintendent, Dr. Bryan Davis.

And with no real time off, until spring break, these mental health days are an opportunity for teachers and staff, as well as students, to unplug, focus on their mental health, and recharge.

According to physical education teacher, Ian Sewell, “It’s nice that they say, stop doing work and actually take a break. So, it really does make me think that they care and the listen and whatnot, so I’m happy.”

Sewell used the time off to visit with his family in Illinois. First year teacher, Alexis Tesch is working on her spring wedding planning. And, and even superintendent, Dr. Bryan Davis took in sturgeon spearing with his dad.

Knowing the district cares about their mental health goes a long way with these educators. “I definitely was running low, so I definitely needed it,” says Alexis Tesch. “There’s a lot to do at school and you bring a lot of work home, so once you get home there’s not really a lot of energy or time to do anything at home either. So, even these days just to get stuff at home was amazing.”

And while these mental health days are being well received by staff and teachers, the superintendent says don’t expect this to become a permanent part of the school calendar. Dr. Davis adds, “We don’t anticipate doing this on an annual basis//We think this is just a response to our current environment as we’re moving forward.”

After a previously scheduled staff development day on Monday, everyone will be back to class, in Oshkosh schools, on Tuesday.

