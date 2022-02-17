Neenah presses on as Klesmit comes back from knee injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The expectations and the hopes are always high at Neenah.

That’s especially true when you have a player like Cal Klesmit, who already has division one offers from the likes of Wofford and Toledo. Still, not everything goes to plan. Like what happened back in August at the end of Klesmit’s AAU season.

“Second to last game of the summer, and late game I just drove to my left, all my weight went on my left, and the knee just kind of went. My mom gave me the news, and she was obviously kind of heart broken for me. I mean, I broke down in tears because this is really your whole life. We knew how good we were going to be. We knew the opportunity this year,” said Cal Klesmit.

The news was a torn ACL. Knocking Klesmit out for his entire junior season with the Rockets. So instead of filling up the box score, Klesmit had to find new ways to contribute as he rehabbed the knee.

“He’s attacked it the right way. He’s been a great addition just on the bench during games. He’s been like an extra assistant coach,” said head coach Lee Rabas.

“It’s hard just doing that every day, and seeing these guys go out there and work and play, doing all that. Day by day you’ve just got to keep taking it. You know, just trying to get to where I want to be. I know I’ll be back better than I was before,” said Klesmit.

Of course there’s some that wrote off Neenah before the season even started after losing Klesmit to the knee injury. For the Rockets, it in a way served as fuel. Followed by their third straight twenty win season in the last three years.

So you could say it was same expectations with the same results as the rose up the rankings to number one.

“You definitely knew that people were writing you off. So people had to step up. Me personally, I had to step up. It was just important to not lose expectations. The expectations are still the same,” said senior JJ Paider.

“The fact that they can do this without me. It’s just props to them. It’s not like when I went down they were like the season is over, and that’s what a lot of people thought, but they knew how good we could still be. I’m so proud that they could do this, and we know the job is not finished either,” said Klesmit.

