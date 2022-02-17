MUCH COLDER WITH LINGERING CLOUDS TODAY

So much for yesterday’s mild weather... It’s much colder now with a blustery north wind. Temperatures will hold nearly steady today, with daytime highs in the low 20s. You’ll likely find more temperatures in the teens across the Northwoods. Wind chills will only be in the single digits.

As a storm system passes to the south of us, we’ll see plenty of lingering clouds across the area. Some filtered sun is possible, especially across northern Wisconsin. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, we should stay dry. Our skies will clear out this evening as high pressure arrives.

We’re tracking our next weathermaker... It’s another “Alberta Clipper” coming in from western Canada. This disturbance will arrive late tomorrow with a burst of snow and plenty of wind. Into Friday evening, areas NORTH of Green Bay will see 1-2″, while areas farther south see an inch or less. While this isn’t a lot of snow, it’s enough to create slippery travel towards tomorrow’s evening commute. Also, as southwest winds gust around 35 mph, we’ll see areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility could be sharply reduced as the snow falls... Friday’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

The weekend looks dry, but temperatures will change quite a bit. Saturday looks cold with highs in the teens... But Sunday will be much warmer as highs soar well into the 40s! Temperatures will drop again early next week, with light accumulating snow Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details on next week’s disturbance over the next few days...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 20, with single digit chills

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Snappy cold. Wind weakens LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Light snow, especially late... 1-2″ NORTH, with an inch or less SOUTH. Windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 29 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: 15, then rising

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 21 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light accumulating snow likely. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold with less wind. HIGH: 16

