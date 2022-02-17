Advertisement

Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge

De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.
De Pere ice rescue. Feb. 17, 2022.(Ryan Krier)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken to a hospital after an ice rescue in De Pere Thursday morning.

At about 6:57 a.m., De Pere Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of the Claude Allouez Bridge for a report of a man who went through the ice.

Rescue teams from St. Norbert College and Front Street responded to the scene with the rapid deployment craft. A man was found just minutes later.

Crews started lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

“De Pere Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that no ice is 100% safe. We encourage everyone to wear a personal flotation device and check the ice regularly. If unsure about conditions, check with your local bait shop,” says Battalion Chief Tom Nelson.

Action 2 News viewer Ryan Krier provided aerial photos of the rescue.

Crews rescue a man from ice near the Claude Allouez Bridge. Feb. 17, 2022.
Crews rescue a man from ice near the Claude Allouez Bridge. Feb. 17, 2022.(Ryan Krier)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Dezman Ellis
Fox River Mall shooter’s attorney withdraws from case
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,602 new cases, 17 deaths, 55 hospitalizations
February Primary Results

Latest News

Black History Month: The importance of Black-owned businesses
Black History Month: The importance of Black-owned Businesses
Cozzy Corner and Legends
WATCH: Importance of Black-owned businesses
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATION: Summit case is “complex”, prosecutors say
February 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps arrive