Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken to a hospital after an ice rescue in De Pere Thursday morning.

At about 6:57 a.m., De Pere Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of the Claude Allouez Bridge for a report of a man who went through the ice.

Rescue teams from St. Norbert College and Front Street responded to the scene with the rapid deployment craft. A man was found just minutes later.

Crews started lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

“De Pere Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that no ice is 100% safe. We encourage everyone to wear a personal flotation device and check the ice regularly. If unsure about conditions, check with your local bait shop,” says Battalion Chief Tom Nelson.

Action 2 News viewer Ryan Krier provided aerial photos of the rescue.

Crews rescue a man from ice near the Claude Allouez Bridge. Feb. 17, 2022. (Ryan Krier)

