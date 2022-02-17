Man leads deputies on 37-mile chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver led officers on a 37-mile chase that started in Fond du Lac County.

On Feb. 16, at 7:28 p.m., a Fond du Lac deputy performed a traffic stop for a mechanical violation on southbound Highway 151 near State Highway 49 in the Township of Waupun. The deputy learned the license plates did not match the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver gave a false name and was told to get out of the vehicle. The driver took off, heading south on 151.

Several departments put out tire deflation devices, but the driver was able to avoid them.

The chase was terminated on Highway 151 near County Highway VV in Dane County. It lasted about 37 miles.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Officers identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Madison man. He is not in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says he’s facing charges of fleeing/eluding, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, and a probation and parole warrant.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

