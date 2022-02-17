Green Bay mayor responds to voting controversy over absentee ballot count

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is asking for “grace,” and defending a mistake that the city made on Tuesday, which led to absentee ballots being counted outside of the time posted for the public to watch.

This is required by law.

The controversy started when an observer saw the ballots being counted by city officials early Tuesday morning when it wasn’t suppose to start until four o’clock in the afternoon.

On Wednesday the mayor told Action 2 News that the official posting, which was photographed on a city hall door contained a typo.

This led to the ballots being counted much sooner.

Genrich explained, “There was a typo that was made in the notice and so there was nothing improper in regard to the operation of the election, there were observers there throughout.”

However, the observer who made the complaint says that’s not necessarily true, and when he went to city hall he was surprised to see the count taking place just before nine that morning by city officials.

He then notified the Brown County Clerk and local Republican Party.

City officials then said, they had permission to begin the count from the Wisconsin Elections Commission but in a statement the commission denies that saying, they “...had no role in authorizing the city of Green Bay’s decision regarding what time to process absentee ballots. The WEC told city of Green Bay officials on Election Day they should work with their attorneys on whether their meeting notice was sufficient.”

The observer says at one point city officials stopped counting around noon, and then didn’t proceed counting again until the proper time posted on the notice.

Senator Roger Roth says it’s the third time the city has faced allegations of irregularities in voting since the Spring election of 2020.

“It is proven now three times in a row that the city of Green Bay is either unwilling or unable to faithfully execute an election in accordance with state law. That’s why I’m calling for accountability,” said Roth, an Appleton Republican.

It’s also question we brought to the mayor.

Genrich responded, “There’s no need to have concerns about the integrity of our election here. We’ve always done things lawfully and in keeping with the direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”

When asked, will anyone be held accountable for this, he added, “We’ve already discussed how to put in safeguards in the future.”

Genrich tweeted in defense of election staff Wednesday afternoon:

Apropos of something: maybe give decency a try—everyone deserves a little grace. That’s especially true of our elections staff in GB and around the state who have been laboring to uphold democracy in the face of a pandemic and a near constant barrage of demagogic attacks. — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) February 16, 2022

During a meeting Wednesday night, many city council members also weighed in.

“If there was a mistake yesterday, let’s look at it, let’s fix it. That’s what we’ve done before. All this grandstanding and all this crap about how our elections are unfair, show me the evidence,” said council member Randy Scannell.

Others on the council are asking for a shakeup in the city clerks office and a further review prior to the general election in April.

