CHANCE OF SNOW AND WICKED WINDS TOMORROW

Any lingering clouds will clear by later this evening leaving us with mainly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the single digits in the Fox Valley with subzero temperatures to the North of Green Bay. Wind Chills in Central and North Central Wisconsin could fall into the range of -20° to -25°. Aside from that it will be a quiet start to what will be a busy day.

Our next Weathermaker will be inbound by tomorrow morning. This will bring a chance of light snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours to Central and North Central Wisconsin, will areas like the Fox Valley, won’t see snow until late afternoon and early evening. This snow will be quick moving, as it will be forming along a cold front. Areas Northwest of Green Bay, could see 1-3″ of accumulating snow, while the Fox Valley could see up to an inch. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Forest and Florence counties beginning at 9am tomorrow.

The weekend will be dry but will features breezy conditions and temperatures swings. Highs on Saturday will likely stay around or below 20°. Sunday’s highs will soar into the mid to upper 40s for most. Those temperatures will come crashing back down by Monday with highs near 20, and snow chances will also return to the forecast by then. Late Monday and into Tuesday, an area of low pressure passing to our south will bring a decent chance for accumulating snowfall. It is too early for specifics, so check back for updates this weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 15-30+ MPH (GUSTS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE)

SATURDAY: NW/SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Very cold. Subzero chills. LOW: 1

TOMORROW: Turning cloudy. Light snow, especially late... 1-2″ NORTH, with an inch or less SOUTH. Windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 29 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 15, then rising

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light accumulating snow likely. HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold with less wind. HIGH: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 20

