Black History Month: The importance of Black-owned businesses

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - While in Appleton, you can smell the sweet aroma, try on high fashion outfits and hear the calming sounds of Philip Bennett’s Black-owned businesses.

Cozzy Corner, Envy’s Fits and Fashions and Legends Cuts and Styles are some of Appleton’s first Black-owned businesses. The three companies, all owned by Bennett, create insight into black culture for their customers.

“The importance of being a Black business owner is allowing the kids to see that it can happen. Black history is good to educate the people who don’t know. We’re just like any other culture. We want success. We want everything everyone else has. Education, everything. We want it all,” Bennett said.

Legends was one of the first Black-owned shops in the Fox River Mall. The barbershop opened two years ago after Bennett got tired of seeing a desolate space.

“I’ve always cut hair. I’ve been cutting hair since I was 14, 15, messing up my brother’s hair. I wanted to take it seriously about two years ago when I kept seeing this place empty.”

To be a legendary business owner, Bennett believes you must do all the hard parts and take no shortcuts.

“You got to know how to work for somebody else before you become your own boss. Because if you don’t know and value the work ethic, you’ll never be able to run your own business. Never.”

Some of the most difficult lessons in life come as a result of the divisive barriers of race, gender and economic separation.

“We want to gain business from the white community, Black community, Latin community, Asian community. Fortunately, Black History Month is here so we can be highlighted to bring those people in.”

Bennett strived for a better life for his family and an opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.