Advertisement

Birder Players to put on “The Drowsy Chaperone”

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Birder Studio of Performing Arts is putting on “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.

Birder Players will take on the roles in the famous musical comedy about a fictional musical.

MORE INFORMATION: https://birderonbroadway.org/upcomingperformances

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

  • February 18, 19, 23, 26: 7:30 p.m.
  • February 20, 27: 2 p.m.
  • March 3, 4, 5: 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for a preview of the show.

TICKETS: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/birderonbroadway

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela S. McNeill
Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Dezman Ellis
Fox River Mall shooter’s attorney withdraws from case
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,602 new cases, 17 deaths, 55 hospitalizations
February Primary Results

Latest News

February 17 Birthday Club
February 17 Birthday Club
Teams dash through Piggly Wiggly in Menasha collecting food for St. Joseph's Food Program in a...
Shoppers sweep Piggly Wiggly to fill St. Joseph’s Food Pantry
February 16 Birthday Club
February 16 Birthday Club
The Cozzy Corner
PREVIEW: The importance of local Black-owned businesses