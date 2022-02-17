Birder Players to put on “The Drowsy Chaperone”

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Birder Studio of Performing Arts is putting on “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.

Birder Players will take on the roles in the famous musical comedy about a fictional musical.

MORE INFORMATION: https://birderonbroadway.org/upcomingperformances

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

February 18, 19, 23, 26: 7:30 p.m.

February 20, 27: 2 p.m.

March 3, 4, 5: 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for a preview of the show.

TICKETS: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/birderonbroadway

