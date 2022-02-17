Birder Players to put on “The Drowsy Chaperone”
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Birder Studio of Performing Arts is putting on “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.
Birder Players will take on the roles in the famous musical comedy about a fictional musical.
MORE INFORMATION: https://birderonbroadway.org/upcomingperformances
SHOW DATES AND TIMES
- February 18, 19, 23, 26: 7:30 p.m.
- February 20, 27: 2 p.m.
- March 3, 4, 5: 7:30 p.m.
Watch the video above for a preview of the show.
TICKETS: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/birderonbroadway
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.