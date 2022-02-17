Advertisement

Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A to hold grand opening in March

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Ashwaubenon will hold it’s grand opening on March 10, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“The wait is finally over,” reads the post.

The restaurant is located at 2455 S. Oneida Street, near Bay Park Square Mall.

It’s part of a business boom near the mall. A Hy-Vee store is set to move in to the former Shopko space in Bay Park Square.

“We have a demographic here in Ashwaubenon that will help support that store that maybe some of the other communities don’t have because of that proximity to Titletown, the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski told us in December.

Chick-fil-A says it is looking to fill out its team. The restaurant asks interested applicants to text SERVE to 920-289-3231.

Chick-fil-A has restaurants in Grand Chute and Oshkosh.

