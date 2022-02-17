Appleton schools to return to optional masking Feb. 28

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District is the latest local district to make masking optional for students and staff.

The Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday to vote on the motion to return to the Nov. 22 COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Starting Feb. 28, masks will be options for students in elementary, middle and high school.

Masking will continue to be required for early childhood and 4K students and staff. Masks will also be required on school transportation.

The motion comes with the option of returning to temporary masking when there is a 2% threshold for positive student cases in schools. Masks would then be required for 14 days.

Green Bay and Oshkosh this week also voted to return to optional masking in schools.

