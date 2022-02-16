Advertisement

Wisconsin elections officials knock down conspiracy theories

Hearing with Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)
Hearing with Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s top elections officials systematically knocked down a series of conspiracy theories about the state’s voter records and election administration during a public hearing before a legislative committee chaired by a Republican who has helped elevate the claims.

The hearing Wednesday before the Assembly elections committee gave Wisconsin Elections Commission officials their first public chance to respond to numerous unfounded claims presented to the panel in recent months.

Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says the state’s elections are accessible and secure.

She also says the commission is taking seriously the recommendations for improvement made in a nonpartisan audit.

