Wisconsin Elections Commission retracts ballot box guidance

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted unanimously to retract its guidance that allowed for multiple absentee ballot boxes and for people other than the voter to return absentee ballots, in compliance with a state Supreme Court order.

The bipartisan commission met Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after polls closed in the state’s spring primary Tuesday night.

The Supreme Court last week ruled that current guidance on drop boxes and delivering absentee ballots could remain in place only through Tuesday’s primary.

It rejected the elections commission’s request to keep current guidance in place through the April 5 general election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

