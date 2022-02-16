Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly OKs bail amendment after parade deaths

Waukesha parade
Waukesha parade(MGN)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail.

The chamber approved the amendment 70-21 on Tuesday.

The proposal must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before it can be added to the constitution.

Supporters hope to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the parade.

Republicans have been trying to pass the amendment since 2017. The parade incident has given the the proposal new momentum.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
DA not issuing charges in Suring student strip search investigation
Kwik Trip Retail Helper Program helps train and employ those with disabilities.
Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups
Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2019 (WBAY photo)
Gov. Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund, money for child care and schools
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lancelot Link, M.D.
WATCH: Police see triple the amount of reported car thefts
WATCH: Police see triple the amount of reported car thefts