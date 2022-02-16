Advertisement

UW System working to end mandatory mask mandate on campuses

Face masks
Face masks(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin System is working to end masking requirements on campuses.

Outgoing System President Tommy Thompson is working the chancellors with the goal of ending the mask mandate by March 1.

Thompson says COVID-19 cases are down in campus communities and there’s widespread vaccination.

“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”

Vaccines and tests will continue to be available on campus. Students and staff can wear masks if they so choose.

“Our students have been terrific for the last two years in demonstrating a culture of responsibility,” Thompson said. “We have worked relentlessly to instill in them the need to protect themselves and those around them. Students should be able to cheer on sports teams, attend concerts and performances, and go to classes without masks when the conditions are right.”

