Shoppers sweep Piggly Wiggly to fill St. Joseph’s Food Pantry

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Some shoppers at Menasha’s Piggly Wiggly put some extra pep in their step to benefit St. Joseph’s Food Program. North Shore Bank’s “Race for the Hungry” pitted teams in a mad dash down supermarket aisles. Their aim was to collect everything on the food pantry’s shopping list.

The winner and runner-up received gift cards, but more importantly St. Joseph’s kept all the groceries that were collected.

“At this time of year, after the holidays, food pantries seem to have empty shelves, and North Shore banks wants to continue to help the communities we serve,” the bank’s vice president, Kerry Collins, said.

The St. Joseph Food Program serves Outagamie, Calumet and northern Winnebago counties. In operation since 1982, it’s currently helping more than 3,600 people every week who are struggling with hunger.

