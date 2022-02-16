PREVIEW: The importance of local Black-owned businesses

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - February is Black History Month and Action 2 News is highlighting Black stories in our area.

Wednesday on Action 2 News at 6, we speak with Philip Bennett, owner of three businesses in the Appleton area.

Bennett runs The Cozzy Corner, Envy Fashions & Fits, and Legends Cuts & Style.

“My life right now is dedicated to work. It’s fun to me because I’m doing everything I like to do. I cook, sell clothes, and cut hair,” says Bennett. “The importance of being a Black business owner is allowing the kids to see that it can happen.”

Action 2 News multimedia journalist Aundrey Livingston reports Wednesday on Action 2 News at 6.

