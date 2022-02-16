“Poorly drawn pets” raises money for Wisconsin Humane Society’s animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Humane Society’s comical fundraiser is back for the third year in a row.

With a $25 donation, you can get your pet drawn by Humane Society volunteers, that is sure to make to make you laugh.

“Three years ago when we first did this, we had no idea how it would go or like we could get five, who knows but let’s try it. And it just took off, people love it,” said Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator, Wisconsin Humane Society.

The “Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser loved by so many, gets the community involved to raise money for animals in the Wisconsin Humane Society’s care.

“Last year, we raised $22,000 in about 48 hours, with over 800 people submitting their pets for a poorly drawn picture,” said Allen.

The annual fundraiser started Wednesday morning, and in the span of 48 hours, about 100 volunteers and employees will take their shot at drawing their best pet photo.

“All of your money gets donated right to the shelter that helps animals. Vet care is our biggest expense. Every animal is spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, they have their initial vaccines, and they are ready to go. We also do emergency surgeries of course, depending on what an animal might come in, and might need. Some animals are with us for months receiving treatment, some just a few days before they go home, so you never quite know and it helps save lives,” said Allen.

On the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Facebook page, folks can donate $25 on their most recent post, then in the comments, post a photo of their pet to be drawn by a volunteer to the best of their ability.

“We have a Facebook group where we coordinated all virtually. They’re assigned a pet from the list, they draw one, take a picture, post it back to the person who donated and it gives everyone just so much joy to look through all the goofy pictures,” Allen said.

So far, more than 160 people have donated and submitted pictures, that’s led to more than $6,000 to help the animals under the Humane Society’s care.

Click here to follow along with all the photos and donations submitted through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.