Oshkosh Fire Department carries NARCAN kits to distribute to those at risk of opiate overdoeses

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oskosh Fire Department is trying to prevent overdose deaths by launching a NARCAN kit program this week, to help. Action 2 News first reported late last year about an alarming increase in suspected drug overdose deaths in Winnebago County. While that spike appears to have slowed down, the effort to curb overdose deaths continues.

According to Division Chief Chuck Hable, “I was working Christmas Eve and we had three overdoses in a 90 minute period.” That was during a period when Winnebago County saw a large spike in overdose deaths.

While the numbers haven’t been as high to start the new year, the Oshkosh Fire Department has been working, for months, on launching a new program to carry NARCAN kits, to hand out, on overdose calls. “To be able to take something like NARCAN and get it into the public’s hands where it can be administered quickly, it’s a lot like an AED for someone who might be in cardiac arrest,” says Hable.

The fire department worked with the health department to get the kits.

According to Stephanie Gyldenvand, with the Winnebago County Health Department, “We saw over the course of our Overdose Fatality Review Team’s work that NARCAN was not in the homes of people overdosing and dying, so we were broadly trying to get NARCAN out into the community and the partnership that we started here with Oshkosh Fire Department, if they’re already going to homes where people are overdosing can’t we not leave NARCAN behind.”

Each kit has two doses of inter-nasal NARCAN along with instructions on how to use it. There is also a card with information on how people can get help for substance abuse problems.

Hable says, “They’re available for us on 911 calls when someone has experienced this or we think someone might experience this, that it’s a service we can offer at the point where they might be most vulnerable and could use it.”

While the fire department will hand the kits out when the situation calls for it, they want people to know they are not a distribution center and instead they encourage people to check in with the Winnebago County Health Department.

“We’re not instructing them on how to use that,” says Hable. “We’ll show them the contents of the kit but we’re not going to give them specific instructions on how to use the internasal NARCAN we’re hoping they’ll look at the resources that are in the kit and then take a look at that so they can sort of teach themselves how to use it.”

Since launching the program earlier this week, the fire department is thankful it hasn’t had to hand any kits out yet. But, it’s grateful to have them when they’re needed.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.