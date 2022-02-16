Advertisement

Neenah lifts mask mandate in city buildings

City of Neenah
City of Neenah(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks are no longer required inside Neenah city government buildings.

Mayor Dean Kaufert announced Wednesday morning he was rescinding the mask order, effective immediately, following a “deep drop in COVID cases.” According to our record keeping, Winnebago County had 414 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 7 days, compared to 682 cases the week before, and 1,749 cases the week before that.

People can still wear a face mask in city buildings if they want, and visitors are encouraged to “be respectful and use common sense” if using a mask is warranted in a situation, such as being near someone with a compromised health condition.

People should also continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like washing hands and not coming in if they don’t feel well.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
DA not issuing charges in Suring student search investigation
Allen Mande, of Fremont, was charged with his 8th OWI offense in February 2022
Fremont man arrested for 8th OWI after crash in Outagamie County
Officials identify inmate who died at Door County Jail
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months

Latest News

Face masks
UW System working to end mandatory mask mandate on campuses
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say
Families sue Country Villa Assisted Living after 2020 COVID outbreak
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months