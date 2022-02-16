Neenah lifts mask mandate in city buildings

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks are no longer required inside Neenah city government buildings.

Mayor Dean Kaufert announced Wednesday morning he was rescinding the mask order, effective immediately, following a “deep drop in COVID cases.” According to our record keeping, Winnebago County had 414 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 7 days, compared to 682 cases the week before, and 1,749 cases the week before that.

People can still wear a face mask in city buildings if they want, and visitors are encouraged to “be respectful and use common sense” if using a mask is warranted in a situation, such as being near someone with a compromised health condition.

People should also continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like washing hands and not coming in if they don’t feel well.

