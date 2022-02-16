Advertisement

MILD FOR FEBRUARY WITH A RAIN CHANCE TO THE SOUTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It’s warmer now, than it was all day yesterday! With today’s high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s, we’ll be about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of February. However, our temperatures will be falling late in the day as a cold front pushes through eastern Wisconsin.

This front is creating all the cloud cover across the state. Near this boundary, some showers will develop through the midday and afternoon. A few wet snowflakes are possible towards sunset. Most of the light precipitation will be from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. We’ll dodge accumulating snow again, as a big storm brings heavier snow across portions of the lower Great Lakes.

Behind the front tonight, a blustery north wind will push colder weather back into northeast Wisconsin. Highs tomorrow will be in the teens to about 20 degrees. Our wind chills will be in the single digits.

Snow lovers should keep an eye on the forecast for Friday and early next week. A couple weathermakers will bring us some light accumulating snow, especially across the northern half of Wisconsin... Folks in the Northwoods could pick up an inch or two to wrap up this work week, with plenty of wind to cause blowing and drifting.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, but mild. A few showers from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. Maybe wet flakes late? HIGH: 45, but falling late

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. LOW: 17, with single digit chills late

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder with single digit wind chills. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Snow showers... 1-2″ possible NORTH. Windy with some blowing and drifting. HIGH: 29 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. HIGH: 21 LOW: 19, then rising

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 18

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy and blustery. Periods of light snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. More light snow possible. HIGH: 23

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months

