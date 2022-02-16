Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison for Two Rivers hotel drug bust

Stephen Vice, Jr.
Stephen Vice, Jr.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison for for a meth and fentanyl bust at a Two Rivers hotel.

On Tuesday, Stephen S. Vice, Jr., was sentenced to seven years behind bars and seven years of supervised release. He was convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In June and July of 2021, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit found Vice was dealing meth and fentanyl in the county. Investigators conducted controlled purchases of the drugs. They seized about 27 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of meth at a Two Rivers hotel.

During sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted Vice’s lengthy criminal record and that he has “repeatedly received lenient sentences in the past.”

Metro Drug Unit investigators worked with United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin.

