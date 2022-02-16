Man sentenced to federal prison for Two Rivers hotel drug bust

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison for for a meth and fentanyl bust at a Two Rivers hotel.

On Tuesday, Stephen S. Vice, Jr., was sentenced to seven years behind bars and seven years of supervised release. He was convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In June and July of 2021, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit found Vice was dealing meth and fentanyl in the county. Investigators conducted controlled purchases of the drugs. They seized about 27 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of meth at a Two Rivers hotel.

During sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted Vice’s lengthy criminal record and that he has “repeatedly received lenient sentences in the past.”

Metro Drug Unit investigators worked with United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.