JOB OPENING: Account Executive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you have more than 3 years of sales experience? Are you a Sales Performer who’s tired of being micromanaged and filling out meaningless reports that waste your time? If so, let’s talk.

WBAY-TV is accepting applications for a full-time Account Executive. We have best-in-class culture and extensive training for top performers. We can turn you from a salesperson into a top marketing expert while delivering results to your clients.

The successful candidate will be responsible for (but not limited to) the following:

Identify, develop and expand existing and new client relationships and key accounts

Contact local direct clients and advertising agencies, acting as a liaison between the station and the advertising community

Make customer-focused sales presentations to all classifications of clients to obtain orders for advertising time.

Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs and recommend appropriate solutions in order to meet requirements

Coordinate internally the actual purchase of advertising time and placement of the schedule

Develop short- and long-range plans for revenue growth

Overachieve monthly/quarterly in new local direct television and digital l revenue quotas

Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations, coordinate commercial production with creative team

The qualified candidate must possess a valid driver’s license with a good driving record and must be able to pass a background check and drug screening.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, apply online at Gray.TV/careers and click the blue “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

