Jane Lang, Brian Borchardt advance in Neenah mayoral race

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Jane Lang and Brian Borchardt will advance in the Neenah mayoral race.

Lang received 49% of the spring primary vote while Borchardt received 40%.

Kelly Behrmann, the third person running, got 11%.

The spring primary had an extremely high turnout, according to the City Clerk. Some polling places that normally see 150 to 200 voters saw double if not triple that amount due to Neenah’s mayor and school board races.

Lang and Borchardt responded to the primary results.

“I think it’s my experience that separates me. I’ve been an alderman for the past eight years and I’ve also been serving as the Neenah Historical Society Executive Director so I have administrative experience as well as a lot of experience of being an alderman,” Lang said.

Borchardt said, “I think for me just from my perspective I have a really broad range of experiences in the community, not only sitting on the city council but I’ve been involved in a lot of aspects in this community. Not only in business, but as a teacher. I really understand in this community, we’re all Neenah.”

Both Lang and Borchardt are members of city council.

Mayor Dean Kaufert is unsure whether or not he will endorse anyone in this race, but said it was weird voting without his name on the ballot.

