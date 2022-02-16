Gov. Evers takes State of the State pitch to families, taxpayers on the road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers took Tuesday night’s State of the State address on the road Wednesday.

Among a number of initiatives he mentioned in his speech, he wants to send $150 rebate checks to every taxpayer in the state. Republicans, who hold a controlling majority in the Legislature, are already resisting.

While Republicans were quick to shoot down Evers’ proposals, the governor stood confident that his promises for Wisconsin could still come through.

At the Capitol in Madison and at the Ferguson Family YMCA in downtown Green Bay, the governor called lawmakers’ inaction to approve his plan for money to taxpayers “baloney,” pushing the fact that Wisconsin only has a huge rainy day fund because of those taxpayers.

“Frankly, I don’t care who gets the credit on this. It’s real simple. We have excess money. That excess money came from the people of Wisconsin. The people of Wisconsin have needs in order to mitigate a pandemic and we can help our school systems.”

Republican Rep. Jim Steineke put out a statement claiming Gov. Evers was taking credit for Republican accomplishments during the State of the State and on his press tour.

At the YMCA, the governor also talked about his plans to tap into federal pandemic relief funds for a continued freeze on tuition at University of Wisconsin schools and to increase mental health services at schools across the state.

