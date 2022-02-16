Advertisement

GOP attorney withdraws subpoena to Wisconsin immigrant group

June 6, 2011 file photo of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman
June 6, 2011 file photo of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has withdrawn a subpoena he issued to an immigrants rights group not involved with administering elections in the battleground state.

Voces de la Frontera Action on Wednesday released the letter it received from an attorney representing Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, announcing that the subpoena sent in December is “moot.”

Earlier this month, a judge allowed Voces de la Frontera Action to join a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Josh Kaul challenging the legality of subpoenas sent to the state elections commission. 

