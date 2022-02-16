Advertisement

Fox River Mall shooter’s attorney withdraws from case

Dezman Ellis
Dezman Ellis(Courtesy: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County judge granted a motion for the attorney of the convicted Fox River Mall shooter to withdraw from the case.

This comes after Dezman Ellis sent a handwritten letter to the judge last week claiming ineffective counsel. Ellis, 18, was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this month for killing Jovanni Frausto at the mall in Grand Chute in January 2021.

In the letter, which Action 2 News obtained, Ellis claims his lawyer said he would only be sentenced to 15 years. He said he feels his life has been cheated and taken from him.

Attorney Scott Ceman filed a motion to with draw as Ellis’s counsel on Monday. He cited an “irreparable breakdown” in the attorney-client relationship. The judge granted the request Tuesday.

