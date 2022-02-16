Deedra Irwin, women’s Biathlon team finish 11th in relay

BEIJING (WBAY) - The U.S. Women’s Biathlon team has finished 11th in the relay at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The team is made up of Pulaski native Deedra Irwin, Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan and Joanne Reid.

“The women gave it their all out there on the track today and took 11th place,” the US Biathlon team tweeted after the race.

The women gave it their all out there on the track today and took 11th place. 🇺🇸 — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 16, 2022

Sweden took gold, Russia took silver and Germany took bronze.

Biathlon is the only sport in which the United States has never won a medal.

Deedra Irwin hopes to end that streak on Saturday when she competes in the Women’s mass start.

Irwin made history this Olympics by recording Team USA’s best ever individual finish for Biathlon. She finished 7th overall in her race.

Deedra’s family in Pulaski held a watch party Tuesday. Local bakeries donated donuts and cake for the festivities.

My family had their watch party tonight!! Donuts and cake!?! Thanks to the local bakeries in Pulaski, WI for making it special! And to all my friends and family that came out! I miss you! I love you! ❤️ I can't wait to come home! #Olympics2022 #BEIJING2022 pic.twitter.com/63mPMlzLVs — Deedra Irwin (@deedrablu) February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.