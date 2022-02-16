Advertisement

Deedra Irwin, women’s Biathlon team finish 11th in relay

Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the...
Deedra Irwin crosses the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (WBAY) - The U.S. Women’s Biathlon team has finished 11th in the relay at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The team is made up of Pulaski native Deedra Irwin, Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan and Joanne Reid.

“The women gave it their all out there on the track today and took 11th place,” the US Biathlon team tweeted after the race.

Sweden took gold, Russia took silver and Germany took bronze.

Biathlon is the only sport in which the United States has never won a medal.

Deedra Irwin hopes to end that streak on Saturday when she competes in the Women’s mass start.

Irwin made history this Olympics by recording Team USA’s best ever individual finish for Biathlon. She finished 7th overall in her race.

Deedra’s family in Pulaski held a watch party Tuesday. Local bakeries donated donuts and cake for the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
DA not issuing charges in Suring student search investigation
Allen Mande, of Fremont, was charged with his 8th OWI offense in February 2022
Fremont man arrested for 8th OWI after crash in Outagamie County
Officials identify inmate who died at Door County Jail
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site

Latest News

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college...
Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana
WATCH: De Pere beats Notre Dame in FRCC battle
De Pere beats Notre Dame to take control of FRCC
WATCH: De Pere beats Notre Dame in FRCC battle
WATCH: De Pere beats Notre Dame to take control of FRCC
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Tyrese...
Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119