Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.

Davis was 10 of 15 from the field, 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-8), who have lost four in a row. Race Thompson finished with 13 points and eight boards as Indiana blew a late lead for the second time this season against Wisconsin.

In a physical, back-and-forth game that featured a little bit of everything — hostile chants directed at Davison, even a brief scuffle between Davison and Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart — neither team could seize control.

But when Indiana took a 66-61 lead, it appeared the Hoosiers might end their four-game losing streak in this series. Instead, Davis took over, starting with a short runner and a free throw to make it a two-point game. He cut the deficit to one with two free throws with 40 seconds left and finally gave Wisconsin the lead with a three-point play with 61 seconds to go.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.