Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.

Davis was 10 of 15 from the field, 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-8), who have lost four in a row. Race Thompson finished with 13 points and eight boards as Indiana blew a late lead for the second time this season against Wisconsin.

In a physical, back-and-forth game that featured a little bit of everything — hostile chants directed at Davison, even a brief scuffle between Davison and Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart — neither team could seize control.

But when Indiana took a 66-61 lead, it appeared the Hoosiers might end their four-game losing streak in this series. Instead, Davis took over, starting with a short runner and a free throw to make it a two-point game. He cut the deficit to one with two free throws with 40 seconds left and finally gave Wisconsin the lead with a three-point play with 61 seconds to go.

