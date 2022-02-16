COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,602 new cases, 17 deaths, 55 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Our freefalling COVID-19 numbers haven’t leveled off yet. The 7-day average of new cases plunged from 1,828 to 1,629 cases per day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 1,602 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past day, in line with the new 7-day average. This appears to be the lowest average since early September.

The COVID-19 death toll grew by 17. That’s the fewest death reports submitted to the state since November 19, outside of a holiday. The majority of the deaths were reported in Northeast Wisconsin counties: Brown (2), Dodge (4), Forest (2), Marinette, Outagamie and Sheboygan. The DHS says 14 of the 17 deaths occurred in the past 30 days. It calculates Wisconsin is averaging 12 deaths per day, down from 13, which would be the lowest 7-day average since early November.

For perspective, one year ago today -- at a time when COVID-19 vaccines were becoming widely available (to adults, at least) and there were no delta or omicron variants -- Wisconsin confirmed 659 cases, and had 7-day averages of 724 cases per day and 10 deaths per day. Last summer, in June and July, case averages were in double digits, as low as 61 per day. For more than 6 months, from the end of February 2020 to early September 2021, the state averaged between 0 and 9 COVID-19 deaths per day. We’re not there yet but the numbers are trending in the right direction.

Along with these falling metrics, mask mandates are also falling. School districts, universities and city governments are lifting face mask requirements. They still urge people to continue mitigation efforts to stunt the spread of COVID-19: Washing hands, social distancing, staying home when feeling sick, get a vaccine or a booster shot.

Fifty-five people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the past day, the fifth time in two weeks the state reported fewer than 100 hospitalizations in a day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 814 people were in hospitals Wednesday for COVID-19 treatment, including 161 in intensive care. That’s 4 fewer in intensive care and 28 fewer in hospitals in the past day. This marks the third day in a row with fewer than 900 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which we haven’t seen since the end of October.

Northeast health care region hospitals saw their COVID-19 patient total fall below 100, with 98 patients in COVID-19 treatment, including 21 in ICUs -- that’s 1 more in intensive care but 5 fewer patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 46 patients, 10 in ICU -- 1 fewer in ICU and 7 fewer patients in the hospitals.

We’re still awaiting the DHS’s comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in January for people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who weren’t. The omicron surge dominated the month of January. Although the variant generally caused milder symptoms than the delta variant, it was many times more contagious, resulting in 329,518 cases and 744 deaths reported during the month, according to DHS data.

For reference, the last comparison for the month of December 2021 showed people who weren’t fully vaccinated were 3 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19, had 10 times the risk of being hospitalized, and had a 14 times greater risk of dying from the disease. Among those who were infected, 1.18% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized compared to 3.72% of the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, and 0.23% of infected but vaccinated people died compared to 1.07% of the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

Today the DHS says 3 in 5 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated (60.1%), or over 3.5 million people (3,504,365). A total 3,718,407 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of vaccine so far, or 63.7% of the population. Another 6% of the population is children too young for any COVID-19 vaccine.

As we’ve come down from the peak of the omicron surge, we’ve also seen a drop in the number of people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. We’re seeing more people completing their vaccination series which they started 3 or 4 weeks ago -- during the surge.

In WBAY’s viewing area, 5 of the 20 counties we’re tracking increased the percentage of residents having at least one dose of a vaccine since Tuesday’s report, while 8 out of 20 saw increases in their population completing their vaccine series.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/22.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/68.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/75.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

The Wisconsin DHS says a large bump in the percentages of vaccinated state and county residents coming out of the weekend was due to an error with the population data. This was fixed Tuesday.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.1% 62.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.6% 54.1% Dodge (87,839) 52.2% 49.6% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.4% (+0.1) 73.8% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.2% (+0.2) 49.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.4% 52.5% Forest (9,004) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.1% 54.2% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.4% 50.5% Langlade (19,189) 53.7% 51.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.2% 57.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.5% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.7% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.6% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.8% 60.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.5% 45.5% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.5% (+0.1) 59.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.8% (+0.1) 43.5% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.9% 58.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,115 (62.4%) 282,292 (59.5%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,044 (59.7%, +0.1) 311,922 (56.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,718,407 (63.8%, +0.1) 3,504,365 (60.1%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,192 cases (+32) (368 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,366 cases (+13) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,936 cases (+8) (84 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 24,042 cases (+35) (263 deaths) (+4)

Door – 6,514 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Florence - 797 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,973 cases (+33) (206 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Forest - 2,408 cases (+6) (45 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,687 cases (+9) (37 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 4,119 cases (+11) (50 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,271 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,527 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,825 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,080 cases (+6) (148 deaths)

Marinette - 9,527 cases (+5) (91 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,804 cases (+7) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,814 (+2) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,234 cases (+4) (83 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,701 cases (+31) (303 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,623 cases (+3) (110 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,032 cases (+28) (241 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,149 cases (+10) (186 deaths)

Waushara – 4,912 cases (+3) (63 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Winnebago – 43,114 cases (+52) (308 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

