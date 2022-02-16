Advertisement

COOLER AIR IS MAKING ITS RETURN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A cold front that moved through the state today allowed temperatures across most of the region to make it into the mid and upper 40s. Some southern counties also saw some rain, but for the rest of the evening, most of us will likely stay dry. Areas North and West of Shawano, could see at least a trace of snow tonight, but that’s about the extent of precipitation we will see in any of the area overnight.

Behind the front tonight, blustery north winds will usher in colder weather into northeast Wisconsin. Highs tomorrow will be in the teens to about 20 degrees. It’s going to be much colder and blustery tomorrow and for the weekend as well.

There are small chance of snow over the next several days. The first comes on Friday. Light snow will move through on Friday evening brining most folks less than an inch of snow, while North Central and Central Wisconsin could see 1-2″ of accumulation. Friday will also be a very windy day and could cause some blowing snow problems across the Northwoods. Aside from that, there are chances for light snow next Monday and Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 15-25+ MPH (Gusts to 40 mph)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. LOW: 16, with single digit chills late

TOMORROW: Filtered skies. Much colder with single digit wind chills. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Snow showers... 1-2″ possible NORTH. Windy with some blowing and drifting. HIGH: 28 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. HIGH: 21 LOW: 18, then rising

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 20

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy and blustery. Periods of light snow. HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes? High: 19

