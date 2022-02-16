Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
DA not issuing charges in Suring student search investigation
Allen Mande, of Fremont, was charged with his 8th OWI offense in February 2022
Fremont man arrested for 8th OWI after crash in Outagamie County
Officials identify inmate who died at Door County Jail
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months

Latest News

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,602 new cases, 17 deaths, 55 hospitalizations
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback