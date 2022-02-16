Advertisement

Brown County woman charged with killing her dogs

Pamela S. McNeill
Pamela S. McNeill(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green bay woman has been charged with killing her dogs.

WARNING - THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS

Pamela Sue McNeill, 57, is charged with two counts of Felony Mistreatment of Animals and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states that on Feb. 15, deputies responded to a suspicious situation at a park and ride in Howard. A public works employee had found a dog hanging in a tree in the area.

At the same time, deputies were notified about a complaint of a woman eating food inside a Kwik Trip without paying for it. They found McNeill there eating food off a plate.

Deputies learned that the department had been called to the park and ride and had met with Pamela McNeill the previous day. She had a dog with her at that time. They confirmed that same dog was the one found hanging from the tree.

McNeill was taken to the Brown County Jail. She stated that she killed both of her dogs by hanging them in trees.

Deputies were told to look for the second dog, and found it hanging from a tree near where the first dog was found hanging.

In a statement, McNeill noted that the dogs were growling at each other and snapping at each other. She noted that neither dog had snapped at her or tried to bite her.

McNeill’s statement reads, “On Monday February 14, 2022 around dusk. Both of my dogs started snapping at each other and growling while they were in the passenger seat of my car. I tried to pet them and they growled at me, but never snapped at me. I told them I was not going to live with that and I told them I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday.”

McNeill is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths fall to lowest in 3 months

