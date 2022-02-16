3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lancelot Link, M.D.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chimpanzees have behaviors very much like humans. Or is it the other way around?

We’ve learned chimps laugh when tickled. They use tools for gathering food and eating. They communicate and express emotion through body language.

Brad Spakowitz talks about a fascinating new discovery that chimps also practice medicine.

Watch the videos of these chimpanzee “doctors” in action during these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.