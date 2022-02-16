Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health-related shorts

Dr. Brad covers four health topics in 3 Brilliant Minutes
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your running shoes, because Dr. Spakowitz is in the house and he’s going to race through some health news. He covers four topics in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:

  • Do you have acid reflux at night? Here’s the best way to sleep;
  • New findings on why some people get acne worse than others, and how this discovery might help treatments;
  • What scientists are learning about how immune system’s respond to COVID-19 vaccines;
  • A wacky new helmet offers better brain scans.

Dr. Spakowitz won’t keep you in the waiting room. Watch the video at the top of this article.

