WI pediatrician explains Pfizer’s pause on vaccine for younger children

Wis. (WBAY) - Parents of babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers will have to wait longer to get their kids vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, Pfizer withdrew its FDA vaccine application for 6-months to 4-year-olds.

“Don’t lose heart. You know, this is just the process. You’re seeing how the sausage is made,” said Dr. Gregory Demuri, an infectious disease pediatrician at UW-Health. “What happened was the FDA was reviewing the data for the Pfizer vaccine in this age group and particularly in that 2-to-4-year old range, (the FDA) found that the antibody levels were not adequate for what we think would be protection against covid. They were lower than expected.”

Throughout its vaccine trials, Pfizer has adjusted the dosage based on age. Everyone 12-years-old and up received 30 microliters per dose. For 5 to 11-year-olds, Pfizer’s research showed it could give that age group a third of the adult dose and still get a good immune response. However, when Pfizer tried a lower dose for younger kids, a tenth of the adult dose, it didn’t create the desired immune response.

“I think it’s very important to realize that Pfizer didn’t pull their vaccine because of any adverse events or issues. In fact, the vaccine was very, very safe in this setting. The effectiveness was not quite what we want it. It was at about 60% in that two-to-four-year age group, and the FDA really wants a little higher efficacy effectiveness there. So we hope by giving the third dose or maybe increasing the dose we can get to those higher effectiveness levels,” said Dr. Demuri.

While Pfizer continues to collect third-dose data with the anticipation of resubmitting its application to the FDA in the future, Dr. Demuri said the focus needs to shift to other vaccine-eligible age groups.

“The most common way that people get covid is from somebody in their house,” said Dr. Demuri. “So right now, before the younger child vaccine comes out, you can protect those younger kids by getting everybody else in the family vaccinated and that includes those five- to 11-year-olds.”

The most recent vaccine data offered by Wisconsin DHS shows all age groups are above 50 percent when it comes to being fully vaccinated, except the 5- to 11-year-olds. That age group is sitting at just about 22 percent.

With so many eyes on covid right now, Dr. Demuri agrees with Pfizer’s decision to delay its application.

“I think this was absolutely the right move. I think we need to have great public confidence in this and the way to be confident is to have this review,” said Dr. Demuri.

Children’s Wisconsin agrees. In a statement Tuesday, Dr. Michael Gutzeit said, “The decision to postpone the application for a two-dose course of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old reflects the seriousness of this process. Pfizer-BioNTech will collect more data and is expected to submit a three-dose application later this spring. While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for this age group to be protected through vaccination, we can feel even more confident in the safety and thoroughness of the process when the time comes.”

“The fact that you know, they are asking for another go around here for more data and another test of the vaccine really should reassure parents,” said Dr. Demuri.

