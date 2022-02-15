Advertisement

Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing season ends Tuesday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBAY) - The Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing season is ending Tuesday after reaching a cap trigger.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported a 90% cap trigger for the Upriver Lakes adult female harvest Monday. The Upriver Lakes season officially ends Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Spearers harvested 124 total fish Monday. Valentine’s Day saw 92 catches on Lake Winnebago and 32 on the Upriver Lakes.

Upriver Lakes 3-day totals reached 324 fish, including 43 juvenile females, 85 adult females and 196 males.

For Lake Winnebago, the 3-day total included 81 juvenile females, 232 adult females and 203 males, totaling 516 fish.

The Lake Winnebago caps are far from being reached, according to the DNR. Officials anticipate a 16-day Lake Winnebago spearing season.

WBAY wants to see your sturgeon! Submit photos here.

