TEMPS RISE WITH BREEZY SOUTHEAST WINDS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
As high pressure moves away from Wisconsin, skies will cloud over this morning. There’s a storm developing to our west, including a band of light snow moving out of Minnesota. These snow showers, mixed with some freezing drizzle, will drift across the Northwoods and Upper Michigan. The lakeshore could also see some lake flakes, as a breezy southeast wind picks up into the afternoon.

That wind will also cause our temperatures to climb... Highs this afternoon will vary from the mid 20s to near 30 degrees, with temperatures still rising through tonight. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures close to 40 degrees... Talk about a major winter warm-up!

While tomorrow will be rather mild for February, it will also be wet at times. We’ll have scattered rain showers through the day, which will continue to melt our dwindling snowpack across eastern Wisconsin. However, as a cold front pushes in late in the day, we may see a brief band of snow or mixed precipitation... But in general, the precipitation will be moving out, before the cold air settles back into the area. Bottom line: Snow lovers will have to wait some more before getting another significant snowfall.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Turning cloudy. Mild, but breezy late. Flakes NORTH and LAKESIDE. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with gusty south winds. LOW: 29, then rising through the 30s

WEDNESDAY: Rather mild, but breezy. Scattered showers... A brief mix or flakes possible late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Some clouds late. HIGH: 22 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cold and blustery. A chance of light snow. HIGH: 27

