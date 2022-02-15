TEMPS RISE TONIGHT THEN FALL WEDNESDAY PM

Temperatures will rise all night long so when we wake up Wednesday morning we should be well into the 30s and low 40s. Some wind gusts tonight could be over 25 mph. A few flakes or light freezing drizzle may also occur across far northern Wisconsin this evening and tonight.

Look for highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s on Wednesday, with the mildest air likely occurring during the morning or early afternoon. Scattered rain showers are likely during the day but a few flakes could mix in late as temperatures cool. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

Brisk and cold weather settles back in Thursday as northerly winds crank up. If you are traveling south there could be a few inches of snow across far SE Wisconsin and Illinois.

A fast moving clipper will pass by Friday afternoon and evening. Anywhere from a coating to a few inches may fall... not a big ordeal but some gusty breezes could lead to some blowing and drifting.

Early next week could be a bit more interesting as far as snow accumulation goes. Recent data suggest there could be a prolonged period of light snow but it’s too early to tell if this will actually pan out or not. It’s definitely something we’ll keep watching.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE/SW 10-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/NW 5-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy & breezy. A few flakes or drizzle possible NORTH. LOW: 30, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Unseasonably mild. Scattered rain showers. Some flakes may mix in late as temps cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and colder. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Chance of snow in the PM & evening. A coating to a few inches possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 26 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Some clouds late. HIGH: 22 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cold and blustery. A chance of light snow. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Cloudy with light snow possible. Cold. HIGH: 20

