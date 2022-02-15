Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
Kwik Trip Retail Helper Program helps train and employ those with disabilities.
Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups
Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Average falls below 2,000 cases per day

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
This combination of photos shows, from left, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
Honduras judge signs arrest order for ex-President Hernández
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd