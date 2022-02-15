Advertisement

Smoke forces Wisconsin Capitol evacuation

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol building in Madison after fire alarms went off and smoke filled the media room.

Reporters began noticing a smell similar to burnt rubber in the second floor media room on Tuesday morning.

Moments later the room began to fill with smoke and the building’s fire alarms went off. Capitol Police officers evacuated the building.

Fire trucks arrived outside the building moments later.

Officials with the state Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol, didn’t immediately return a message asking what caused the evacuation. The alarms went off moments before the state Senate was set to convene for a floor session.

