Shawano Police arrest suspect in credit union hold up

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after a hold up at a Shawano credit union.

On Monday, at about 2:50 p.m., officers were called to an alarm at Capital Credit Union.

Police saw a person exit the building. That person ignored commands to stop and took off.

After a short foot chase, officers caught up with the suspect. They say the suspect “actively resisted.” Police used a Taser and took the person into custody.

Police say the suspect was found with a bank bag with money.

No names were released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

