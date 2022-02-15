Advertisement

School board races take center stage in February primaries

Oshkosh school board meeting held virtually last summer following a contentious public meeting...
Oshkosh school board meeting held virtually last summer following a contentious public meeting where people refused to wear masks, which was district policy at the time.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s primary election day in the Badger State. While there are no statewide races on the ballot Tuesday, there are dozens of local races.

The race for Neenah’s mayor and winnowing the number of school board candidates in Appleton and Oshkosh are a few of the nearly 40 races in Northeast Wisconsin. (We’ll begin posting results at wbay.com/elections as soon as they’re available after polls close.)

The Oshkosh School Board race follows a contentious year in the district. The city clerk tells us this is the first time there were enough candidates to force a primary in the Oshkosh School Board election in more than a decade.

That’s because six people are running for two seats and only four will advance to the general election in April. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

COVID restrictions have been a big issue in the race. You might remember a school board meeting in late August where people in the audience lashed out at the board after being told to wear a mask at the meeting, which was district policy at that time. It led to the meeting being postponed and board members walking out after a 30-minute discussion in the superintendent’s office. Meetings went virtual after that.

One candidate said during a recent forum this is all part of a larger awakening.

“I was guilty of this, too, and I never really paid attention to who is on our school board, and I probably like many filled in the little circle on the ballot, so I’m glad to see there’s actually people running and I hope we continue to do that because I think our school board candidates need to prove they want to be in that position,” Sarah Noe said.

All of the challengers in this race have expressed concern with many of the COVID restrictions, while the incumbents have defended their decisions, saying they were based on CDC recommendations. It’s up to voters now to say whose judgment they support.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
Kwik Trip Retail Helper Program helps train and employ those with disabilities.
Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups
WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
DA reviewing referral in Suring student strip search investigation
Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2019 (WBAY photo)
Gov. Evers giving State of the State address as reelection fight looms
Jarchow raises $100,000 since official AG campaign launch
Vile of Hyaluronic Acid facial filler
Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated
Change this caption before publishing
School board a focus of Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday