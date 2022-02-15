School board races take center stage in February primaries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s primary election day in the Badger State. While there are no statewide races on the ballot Tuesday, there are dozens of local races.

The race for Neenah’s mayor and winnowing the number of school board candidates in Appleton and Oshkosh are a few of the nearly 40 races in Northeast Wisconsin. (We’ll begin posting results at wbay.com/elections as soon as they’re available after polls close.)

The Oshkosh School Board race follows a contentious year in the district. The city clerk tells us this is the first time there were enough candidates to force a primary in the Oshkosh School Board election in more than a decade.

That’s because six people are running for two seats and only four will advance to the general election in April. Both incumbents are seeking re-election.

COVID restrictions have been a big issue in the race. You might remember a school board meeting in late August where people in the audience lashed out at the board after being told to wear a mask at the meeting, which was district policy at that time. It led to the meeting being postponed and board members walking out after a 30-minute discussion in the superintendent’s office. Meetings went virtual after that.

One candidate said during a recent forum this is all part of a larger awakening.

“I was guilty of this, too, and I never really paid attention to who is on our school board, and I probably like many filled in the little circle on the ballot, so I’m glad to see there’s actually people running and I hope we continue to do that because I think our school board candidates need to prove they want to be in that position,” Sarah Noe said.

All of the challengers in this race have expressed concern with many of the COVID restrictions, while the incumbents have defended their decisions, saying they were based on CDC recommendations. It’s up to voters now to say whose judgment they support.

