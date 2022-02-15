Advertisement

School board a focus of Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday

By Kristyn Allen and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 a.m. for the Wisconsin Spring Primary Election. Voters will narrow down the field of candidates who will be on the April 5 ballot.

There is no statewide primary. In many communities, voters will be narrowing down the list of school board candidates and municipal candidates.

More focus could be on school board races this year after contentious meetings across the state regarding masking and curriculum.

Not sure where to vote? CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

Voter ID is required at the polls.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Action 2 News will have full coverage on Action 2 News at 10 and online at https://www.wbay.com/politics/election-results/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash slows traffic on I-43 at Glenmore Road. Feb. 14, 2022
New Holstein man dies after crash on I-43
Eagle III rescue helicopter (file image)
Worker falls off roof at Wrightstown construction site
Kwik Trip Retail Helper Program helps train and employ those with disabilities.
Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups
Appleton Police Department investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Appleton man shot after reports of 20-person fight on College Avenue
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Average falls below 2,000 cases per day

Latest News

Vile of Hyaluronic Acid facial filler
Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Wisconsin to be a top priority for Democrats in 2022
“Recently, I had somebody that was looking to surrender a turtle and they came all the way up...
New congressional bill potentially restricting exotic pet rescue options
Wisconsin Election Commission mail
Racine County D.A. won’t charge elections commission or nursing home with election fraud