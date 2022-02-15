School board a focus of Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 a.m. for the Wisconsin Spring Primary Election. Voters will narrow down the field of candidates who will be on the April 5 ballot.

There is no statewide primary. In many communities, voters will be narrowing down the list of school board candidates and municipal candidates.

More focus could be on school board races this year after contentious meetings across the state regarding masking and curriculum.

Voter ID is required at the polls.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

